Zifa to name Warriors coach

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe's Warriors are set to have a new coach by the weekend, as ZIFA has shortlisted four candidates for the senior soccer team. The Warriors have struggled in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers and are gearing up for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers starting in September. ZIFA received 200 applications for the coaching position, with 181 meeting the submission deadline.ZIFA technical director Jethro Hunidzarira emphasized the importance of meritocracy in player selection and warned against using the team to audition unprepared players. He stressed that the late appointment of a coach negatively impacts preparations, including player selection, travel, and training logistics.The new coach is expected to be selected soon, with a two-year contract on offer. Sources suggest a strong possibility of appointing a German coach, with FIFA providing funding for the coach's salary and benefits.Meanwhile, ZIFA is also conducting a coach educator course at ZIFA Village in Mt Hampden to enhance local coaching standards. The course, led by experienced facilitators, aims to equip coach educators with the skills to improve coaching quality across Zimbabwe.ZIFA clarified its sole authority over football activities in Zimbabwe, distancing itself from a parallel coach educator course run by Francis Zimunya's Zim Football Stakeholders Forum.