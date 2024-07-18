Potraz approves IMC's internet service license

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) has approved local firm IMC Communications' application for an internet service provider (ISP) license, enabling a partnership with Elon Musk's Starlink, a subsidiary of SpaceX. This development is expected to revolutionize Zimbabwe's information technology sector and reduce the high cost of digital services.Starlink's high-speed, low-latency satellite internet is particularly beneficial for rural areas with poor or no network connectivity. IMC Communications' managing director, Danny Marandure, expressed gratitude for the approval, highlighting the potential for increased competition, innovation, and lower prices in the Zimbabwean internet market. He emphasized that IMC's services will help achieve President Mnangagwa's Vision 2030 of making reliable connectivity accessible to all.Potraz director general Dr. Gift Machengete confirmed the ISP license approval, and sources revealed that IMC paid US$575,000 for the permit. IMC will also pay an annual license fee of 2% of gross turnover and contribute 1.5% to the Universal Services Fund (USF).The approval follows President Mnangagwa's announcement in May that the government had approved Starlink's licensing through IMC Communications. Starlink, which operates in over 80 countries, aims to enhance Zimbabwe's digital and communications landscape, aligning with the country's objective of a fully digitized economy by 2030. Starlink has also established a presence in several other African countries, including Nigeria, Zambia, and Kenya.