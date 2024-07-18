5 officers return from UN mission

News / National

by Staff reporter

Five police officers have returned to Zimbabwe after completing United Nations peacekeeping duties in South Sudan, while two others are preparing to depart for a similar mission in the Abyei area, a region with "special administrative status" on the border between South Sudan and Sudan.The returning officers are Chief Superintendent Josiah Chideme, Chief Inspector Abel Bvuta, and Sergeants Epiphania Makaza, Rita Tigere, and Timothy Mutandewa. Chief Inspector Lucia Mugwenhi and Assistant Inspector Witness Zano will be leaving for the Abyei mission.During a ceremony in Harare, Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga commended the officers for their hard work and discipline. He highlighted the consistent and recognized success of the Zimbabwe Republic Police in international peacekeeping missions, emphasizing the organization's significant contributions to global peace efforts.