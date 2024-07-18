Zimbabwe Heroes Acre filling up quickly

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Mnangagwa has conferred national hero status on Brigadier-General (Retired) Michael Chaminuka and the late Brigadier-General (Retired) Lameck Mutanda.Brig-Gen Chaminuka, who passed away on July 13 at Borrowdale Trauma Centre, will be buried at the National Heroes Acre in Harare, with the date yet to be announced. Brig-Gen Mutanda, who died in the UK on May 22, was also honored posthumously.Brig-Gen Chaminuka, known as "Pepukai Hondo," was recognized for his significant contributions to Zimbabwe's liberation struggle. He joined the struggle in 1977, received training in Mozambique, and had a distinguished career in the Zimbabwe National Army, rising to the rank of Brigadier-General. He was awarded numerous honors including the Mozambique Campaign Medal and the Grand Officer of the Zimbabwe Order of Merit Award.Brig-Gen Mutanda was also acknowledged for his contributions to the liberation and post-independence periods.Both men were praised for their dedication and service, and their hero status was celebrated in a military parade held by the Zimbabwe Defence Forces.