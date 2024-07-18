Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe Heroes Acre filling up quickly

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
President Mnangagwa has conferred national hero status on Brigadier-General (Retired) Michael Chaminuka and the late Brigadier-General (Retired) Lameck Mutanda.

Brig-Gen Chaminuka, who passed away on July 13 at Borrowdale Trauma Centre, will be buried at the National Heroes Acre in Harare, with the date yet to be announced. Brig-Gen Mutanda, who died in the UK on May 22, was also honored posthumously.

Brig-Gen Chaminuka, known as "Pepukai Hondo," was recognized for his significant contributions to Zimbabwe's liberation struggle. He joined the struggle in 1977, received training in Mozambique, and had a distinguished career in the Zimbabwe National Army, rising to the rank of Brigadier-General. He was awarded numerous honors including the Mozambique Campaign Medal and the Grand Officer of the Zimbabwe Order of Merit Award.

Brig-Gen Mutanda was also acknowledged for his contributions to the liberation and post-independence periods.

Both men were praised for their dedication and service, and their hero status was celebrated in a military parade held by the Zimbabwe Defence Forces.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Acre, #Hero, #Filling

Comments


Must Read

US elections have literally become a problematically violent affair

28 mins ago | 15 Views

MK members march over election rigging in South Africa

39 mins ago | 39 Views

US Ambassador Pamela calls for Reforms in Zimbabwe

45 mins ago | 55 Views

Rowdy Zanu-PF councillor sparks chaos

46 mins ago | 42 Views

Zimbabwean-owned care agency is stripped of ability to endorse visas in UK

47 mins ago | 80 Views

Neville Mutsvangwa's trial fails to take off

49 mins ago | 53 Views

Zimbabwe misses mineral revenue target

50 mins ago | 18 Views

Armed robbers strike Beitbridge-bound bus

52 mins ago | 106 Views

MPs fail to pay Harare parking fees

52 mins ago | 24 Views

Zimbabwe records jump in school dropouts

53 mins ago | 17 Views

Economic Empowerment Bill gets thumbs up

54 mins ago | 14 Views

Matebeleland rejects command healing

55 mins ago | 41 Views

Man fatally axes grandmother

57 mins ago | 31 Views

Ruling on CCC activists' assault case postponed

58 mins ago | 16 Views

Mnangagwa must return Zipra assets

59 mins ago | 54 Views

Thekwane High School celebrates Centenary of excellence

1 hr ago | 24 Views

'Bad Rufaro turf injured our players'

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Trio bashes cellphone thief to death

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Zimbabwe hosts historic investment forum

1 hr ago | 12 Views

5 officers return from UN mission

1 hr ago | 25 Views

Potraz approves IMC's internet service license

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Zifa to name Warriors coach

1 hr ago | 53 Views

All-female CID team leads fight against crime

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Mliswa daughter's drug case set down for July 29

1 hr ago | 20 Views

Robbers kill guard, steal US$95, phones

1 hr ago | 69 Views

Video of police grilling two learners by roadside probed

1 hr ago | 79 Views

Warriors unchanged on Fifa rankings

1 hr ago | 15 Views

Zimbabwe, Namibia collaborate on prisons

1 hr ago | 11 Views

Zimbabwe ready to supply Sadc with steel

1 hr ago | 34 Views

'Ramaphosa's speech was probably written by DA'

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Saudi Arabia approves mining agreements with Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 13 Views

ZAS announced dates, sophisticate children security measures

11 hrs ago | 123 Views

Bulawayo businessman charged for stealing excavator

13 hrs ago | 722 Views

Chinese nationals deported for abusing mine worker in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 710 Views

No message yet for Chamisa: incoming US Ambassador

15 hrs ago | 1079 Views

As long as ZACC isn't catching the 'big fish' then its work is useless!

16 hrs ago | 293 Views

Zimbabwe has the highest literacy rate in Africa, what stuff and Nonsense!

16 hrs ago | 569 Views

Comprehensive Review of Solana's Network Security Measures

16 hrs ago | 77 Views

Mnangagwa's plane targeted with lasers

22 hrs ago | 2668 Views

Zimbabwe's currency will remain fully backed by gold reserves

22 hrs ago | 579 Views

WATCH: Zuma's MK Party confirmed as official opposition in South Africa

22 hrs ago | 1145 Views

Duo robs cyclist at knifepoint

23 hrs ago | 610 Views

Armed robbers pounce on couple

24 hrs ago | 1465 Views

Zanu-PF identified as main perpetrator again by a US funded NGO

18 Jul 2024 at 06:54hrs | 518 Views

Poor Zimbabweans to get 7.5kg of maize per month

18 Jul 2024 at 06:52hrs | 489 Views

'Zimbabwe politics derail anti-corruption fight'

18 Jul 2024 at 06:50hrs | 338 Views

Zimbabweans decry sharp increase in mealie-meal price

18 Jul 2024 at 06:50hrs | 676 Views

Unicef launches US$84m appeal for Zimbabwe drought response

18 Jul 2024 at 06:49hrs | 116 Views

Passion Java's mother dies

18 Jul 2024 at 06:47hrs | 2105 Views