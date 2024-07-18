Zimbabwe hosts historic investment forum

News / National

Zimbabwe is set to host the historic SADC-Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA) Investment Forum on August 14, 2024, alongside the SADC Council of Ministers meeting and the 44th Heads of State and Government Summit.The forum aims to enhance cooperation between SADC and BADEA, celebrate BADEA's 50th anniversary since its establishment in November 1973, and highlight the bank's financial products to SADC member states. It will also showcase priority infrastructure projects from the SADC region to mobilize resources for the RISDP 2020-2030, present progress on regional integration, and align actions with Agenda 2063 priorities.According to the SADC Secretariat, the forum follows a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between SADC and BADEA, which focuses on cooperation in sectors such as industry, transportation, and energy. The MoU supports holding forums, seminars, and exhibitions to build capacity, share expertise, and explore investment opportunities.The one-day event will feature a conference in the morning with speeches, policy presentations, and resolutions, followed by an afternoon exhibition showcasing regional projects, BADEA products, and financing solutions.Additionally, a SADC Technical Assessment team is currently in Zimbabwe for its final mission to ensure preparations for both the forum and the SADC Industrialisation Week, scheduled for July 28 to August 2, 2024, at the Harare International Conference Centre. Foreign Affairs and International Trade spokesperson Mr. Michael Chiwoneso Mukura confirmed that President Emmerson Mnangagwa will assume the SADC Chairmanship from Angola’s President João Lourenço.