Trio bashes cellphone thief to death

News / National

by Staff reporter

THREE men allegedly beat a suspected cellphone thief to death using a handbrake cable and a fan belt in Zvishavane.The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) in a statement on X said, "Nyasha Zimuto (23), Tawanda Masimba (51) and Jashab Bamala (28) were arraigned before the Zvishavane Magistrates' Court on allegations of murder."It is the State's case that on the 6th of July 2024, the accused persons confronted the deceased, accusing him of stealing their cousin's mobile phone. They allegedly took turns to assault him using a handbrake cable and fan belt all over the body until he was unconscious. The deceased was ferried to the hospital where he died upon admission."