Thekwane High School celebrates Centenary of excellence

Thekwane High School in Plumtree, Matabeleland South, is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. Established in 1924 by Reverend Herbert Carter, a Methodist Church Missionary, the school has a mission to mold righteous citizens through high-quality education with a strong emphasis on Christian and Methodist ethics. Its motto, Qondani ekukhanyeni (Go towards the light), reflects its commitment to academic and moral excellence.Over the years, Thekwane has produced notable alumni, including Zanu-PF founding member and National Hero Dr. Edson Zvobgo, National Hero and former Home Affairs Minister Dumiso Dabengwa, and former Deputy Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education Lutho Addington Tapela, among others.Situated about 13 kilometers north of Plumtree, near the Thekwane River, the school’s name is inspired by the hammer-headed stork, "uthekwane", depicted on its badge. Despite challenges such as the destruction during the War of Liberation and financial difficulties, Thekwane High has maintained its reputation for excellence in academics, sports, religious activities, and intellectual and political development.