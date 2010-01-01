Mnangagwa must return Zipra assets

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe People's Revolutionary Army (Zipra) war veterans have criticized the government for retaining their properties, arguing that returning these assets should be a priority in addressing the Gukurahundi atrocities.Joakim Moyo, the deputy spokesperson for the veterans, emphasized that resolving property issues should precede the Gukurahundi hearings. He stated that the properties were acquired to support Zipra veterans under the principle of black empowerment, not charity.Moyo also criticized the current state of the revolution, claiming it has been undermined and that Zipra’s role as a national and non-partisan liberation force was compromised. He expressed a desire for respect and self-sufficiency among the veterans.Currently, Zipra's Nitram Properties Committee has submitted a final list of 100 properties seized during the 1980s Gukurahundi disturbances to the government. They are awaiting President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s signature for the return of these assets. The properties were initially purchased with contributions from the veterans' demobilization payouts.