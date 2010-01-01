Ruling on CCC activists' assault case postponed

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Gweru magistrate has postponed a ruling in a case involving Patrick Cheza, an aspiring Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) candidate for Chirumanzi South, who is seeking discharge on charges of assaulting Tourism Minister Barbara Rwodzi.Cheza, who ran for the Chirumanzi South seat in the August 2023 elections, is charged alongside four CCC activists: Elias Maduveko, Magmaster Chidyawuye, Delight Zinyemba, and Courage Mugova. They are accused of inciting public violence.Magistrate Beaulity Dube postponed the decision to July 25, citing incomplete preparation of the ruling. Cheza's lawyers, Esau Mandipa and Leopold Mudisi, argued for discharge, claiming the prosecution failed to establish a case.The charges stem from an incident on August 24, when Cheza's driver was involved in a collision with a vehicle driven by Rwodzi's son. Allegedly, Cheza arrived at the scene and accused Rwodzi of targeting CCC supporters, instructing the activists to assault her. During the trial, Rwodzi admitted that Cheza did not assault her and she did not witness any of the accused committing an assault.