Man fatally axes grandmother

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 24-year-old man from Mlonyeni village in Lupane, Matabeleland North, is on the run after allegedly murdering his grandmother, Lucy Sibanda, with an axe.Police spokesperson Inspector Glory Banda confirmed that a manhunt has been launched for Logic Nyathi in connection with the crime. Banda urged anyone with information about Nyathi’s whereabouts to contact the nearest police station.The incident was reported on July 13 after Sibanda’s body was discovered in her bedroom with multiple deep cuts to her head and neck. Sibanda’s daughter, Simangile, grew concerned when she could not reach her mother by phone. She asked neighbors to check on Sibanda, who was found dead in a sitting position on the sofa with blood stains visible in the room.Investigations revealed that Nyathi had previously borrowed an axe from a neighbor.