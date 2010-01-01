Matebeleland rejects command healing

News / National

by Staff reporter

Desire Moyo, the Nkulumane lawmaker, has emphasized the need for the Gukurahundi community outreach programme to be conducted in a manner that allows victims to forgive without feeling pressured.The outreach programme, officially launched by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in Bulawayo, is designed to address the 1980s Gukurahundi atrocities by providing victims and survivors an opportunity to voice their grievances and seek reconciliation.In Parliament, Moyo expressed optimism about the programme's potential for national healing, provided it is executed sensitively and free from political interference. He also urged Parliament to consider enacting legislation that would criminalize any justification of the Gukurahundi killings.Speaker of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda responded by suggesting that Moyo's concerns could be addressed through the outreach programme itself. He advised waiting for the programme's outcomes before pursuing additional legislative measures.Moyo responded by stressing the importance of allowing victims to forgive freely rather than being coerced into healing.