Zimbabwe records jump in school dropouts

by Staff reporter

A recent Zimbabwe Livelihoods Assessment Committee (ZimLAC) 2024 report reveals a troubling rise in school dropouts due to financial constraints and early marriages, with Mashonaland Central province having the highest dropout rate at 25.8%. Matabeleland North and Matabeleland South follow with 25.2% and 25.1%, respectively.The report indicates that nationally, 22.3% of school-aged children are not attending school. The main reasons cited for this include financial difficulties, early marriages, and pregnancies. Other factors contributing to the dropout rate include illness, distance from school, and lack of interest.Education Coalition of Zimbabwe executive director Elvis Chitsungo has highlighted that over 2.7 million children are currently out of school. Primary and Secondary Education Minister Torerai Moyo reported that approximately 50,000 pupils dropped out between 2021 and 2023.Economic hardships, worsened by inflation and unemployment, are major factors driving the high dropout rates, as families struggle with school fees and necessary supplies. A 2023 global study ranked Zimbabwe’s education system among the most expensive, with costs six times higher than the average family income, further exacerbating the dropout crisis.