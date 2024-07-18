MPs fail to pay Harare parking fees

News / National

by Staff reporter

Several lawmakers in Harare's central business district (CBD) have had their vehicles clamped due to the failure to display valid parking discs. In response, City Parking managing director Simon Muzviyo has offered exemptions for one vehicle per MP from parking fees. This decision aims to alleviate parking issues for legislators.City Parking, responsible for managing parking in Harare, informed Speaker of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda of this exemption in a letter dated April 29. Muzviyo explained that City Parking is a private entity not subject to the Public Finance Management Act, addressing concerns about its practices.The Local Government ministry had previously appointed a committee to investigate parking fee issues, leading to a reduction in penalties from US$132 to US$65. This decision followed public outcry over payment difficulties and clashes with parking marshals. Former CCC leader Nelson Chamisa reportedly urged his councillors to review these fines.