Armed robbers strike Beitbridge-bound bus

News / National

by Staff reporter

Five suspected armed robbers, disguised as passengers, attacked a Beitbridge-bound Blue Circle bus early yesterday morning. The robbery occurred around 2:30 am near the Neshuro turn-off in Mwenezi district, about 165 km north of Beitbridge.The robbers, who had boarded the bus in Harare, requested to be dropped off near Neshuro, where they were met by an accomplice. As the bus stopped, the robbers, armed with a pistol and knives, forced the driver off the highway and demanded that all passengers surrender their cash and valuables. They threatened to kill anyone who did not comply.After the robbery, one of the robbers fired a shot into the air before they fled into the bush. The bus company director, Roy Gonyora, expressed concern over drivers not following safety instructions regarding where to stop at night.Police have yet to confirm details, but the incident was reported widely on social media. Some bus crews are now using metal detectors for passenger security, though it is unclear if the Blue Circle bus was equipped with one.