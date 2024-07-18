Neville Mutsvangwa's trial fails to take off

News / National

by Staff reporter

The trial of Neville Mutsvangwa, son of Zanu-PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa and Women's Affairs Minister Monica Mutsvangwa, did not proceed on Wednesday.Neville, who faces charges of illegal forex currency dealings and money laundering, along with Simbarashe Tichingana and Elis Majachani, had their case postponed to August 28.The State cited incomplete investigations as the reason for the delay. Neville also faces a separate charge for breaching the Telecommunications Act after allegedly being found with an illegal Starlink router.In another case, M'diwa Chanetsa, daughter of politician and village head Temba Mliswa, is charged with unlawful possession of crystal meth. Her trial, which involves co-accused Tawanda Chigudu, is set to begin on July 29. They were found with the drugs during a police raid in Avonlea, Harare.