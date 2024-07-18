Rowdy Zanu-PF councillor sparks chaos

News / National

by Staff reporter

A dispute among Chinhoyi councillors over residential stand allocations erupted into public view after Zanu-PF Councillor Godknows Muzhandamuri reportedly seized a list of preferred stand numbers and caused its disappearance. The stands are meant for 17 councillors, including elected, proportional representation (PR), and previously disenfranchised members, in the new Pearview suburb.During an informal meeting at Town House, tensions flared when PR Councillor Ruth Chikukwa selected stand number 10194, which Muzhandamuri also wanted due to its size. Their disagreement nearly turned violent, leading to other councillors leaving the Housing Department office and creating a commotion in the public area.The conflict led to the disappearance of the list where councillors had written their stand preferences. This incident has delayed the allocation process. Council spokesperson Tichaona Mlauzi confirmed that the stands are meant for deserving councillors but was unaware of the specifics of the altercation.Muzhandamuri, known for past violent incidents, has not commented on the situation. The dispute has highlighted issues of mismanagement and discord among Chinhoyi's council member