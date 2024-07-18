US Ambassador Pamela calls for Reforms in Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

US Ambassador Pamela Tremont, recently appointed to Zimbabwe, has urged the Zimbabwean government to implement reforms and enhance transparency to spur economic growth. Addressing the media in Harare, Tremont emphasized that broad-based economic prosperity requires strong democratic institutions, good public health, and regional security.Tremont stressed the importance of upholding the rule of law and respecting constitutional rights, which she described as essential for Zimbabweans' future prosperity. She noted that the US supports democratic principles that align with Zimbabwe's constitution, which was fought for during the liberation struggle.Despite a history of strained relations, Zimbabwe has been attempting to re-engage with the US while maintaining ties with Eastern nations. Earlier this year, the US lifted some sanctions on Zimbabwe but kept President Mnangagwa and his close associates under the Global Magnitsky sanctions for human rights violations and corruption.Tremont expressed a commitment to improving relations between the two countries and is looking for new ways to collaborate with the Zimbabwean government, civil society, and businesses. She highlighted the recent removal of Zimbabwe-specific targeted sanctions and the reduced Global Magnitsky list as steps towards improving relations.