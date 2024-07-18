MK members march over election rigging in South Africa

News / National

by Staff reporter

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) embarked on a march in Durban on Wednesday calling for a recount of votes of the May 29 national and general elections.After its abrupt decision to pull the plug on its vote-rigging court case recently, the MKP vowed to launch another court bid with the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC).The march of MKP members, who braved the scorching sun, started at King Dinuzulu Park through Pixley KaSeme Street (West Street) to the Durban City Hall. Among the marchers was prominent MKP member and a former MKP national youth convenor, Bonginkosi Khanyile.Upon arriving at City Hall, the MKP handed their memorandum to IEC officials. One of the march organisers, Bongani Khoza, who is also MKP KZN co-ordinator, said the party has "compelling proof of vote-rigging".Khoza said that according to their internal investigations, they should have received more than 9 millions votes.The party became the third largest in the country with more than 4.5 million votes, behind the DA and the ANC."The vote rigging is real and we have proof of that," Khoza said."All we are saying is that the IEC must be truthful and tell us about the stolen votes because there are stolen votes."If you look at how people vote you could see the pattern that the MKP got the most votes both in the province and nationally."If we have to march several times we will do that until we are heard. We cannot allow blatant corruption to go on like this," Khoza said.Khanyile, who was previously removed from MKP youth structures, said the party would not rest until the stolen votes had been returned."All we are asking for is a recount so that our stolen votes can return. If the IEC fails to do that we are calling for fresh elections."South African people spoke on May 29 and they cannot be ignored. People showed that the only party that represents their interests is the MK Party," he said.Meanwhile, the Electoral Court has agreed to hear the MK Party’s matter later this month, challenging the results of the recent general elections. This is despite the party withdrawing its bid before the court.