ZRP officers off to Abyei on peacekeeping mission

by Gideon Madzikatidze
4 hrs ago | Views
At least two members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) are set to leave the country for Abyei, an area on the border with Sudan whilst five others from contingent 22 have returned home from United Nations (UN) peacekeeping duties in South Sudan.

Speaking in Harare this Thursday during the combined farewell and reception of two contingency (7 and 22), the Police Commissioner-General, Godwin Matanga claimed that most members deployed on peacekeeping missions continued to excel during execution of their duties.

"It is a profound pleasure to address you on this important occasion, which has become a major part of the organisation's diary events," Matanga said.

"As we gather to bid farewell to two officers who are destined to undertake peacekeeping duties in the Abyei Administrative Area, we also take pride in warmly welcoming home five others who completed their tour of duty in South Sudan," Matanga added.

"Indeed, today's event bears testimony to the indelible footprints that the Zimbabwe Republic Police continues to leave on the international peace-keeping arena," Matanga further remarks.

Meanwhile, Matanga said the organisation's contribution and performance profile in peacekeeping missions has imprinted a consistent, traceable, and broadly acknowledged success story.

Two officers who are set to leave the country for Abyei are Chief Inspector Lucia Mugwenhi and Assistant Inspector Witness Zano whilst Chief Inspector Abel Bvuta, Chief Superintendent Josiah Chideme, Sergeant Epiphania Makaza, Sergeant Timothy Mutandewa and Sergeant Rita Tigere constitute the returning contingent.

The Abyei Area has been accorded with special administrative status by the 2004 Protocol on the Resolution of the Abyei Conflict in the Comprehensive Peace Agreement that ended the Second Sudanese Civil War.

Source - Gideon Madzikatidze

