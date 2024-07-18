Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

WANTED: Rutendo Matinyarare facing legal woes in Zimbabwe and South Africa

by Mandla Ndlovu
55 mins ago | Views
Anti-sanctions activist Rutendo Matinyarare has found himself as a wanted man, with multiple cases pending against him in both Zimbabwe and South Africa. The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of Zimbabwe confirmed that Matinyarare is currently an accused person in a case under DR 26/06/2024, further adding to his legal troubles.

Not only is Matinyarare facing charges in Zimbabwe, but he also has another case awaiting him at the Bulawayo Central police station under IR 2613. Despite the seriousness of these allegations, reports indicate that Matinyarare has not yet answered to the charges levied against him, raising concerns about his compliance with the legal system.

Adding to his woes, recent developments from a South African court revealed that Rutendo Matinyarare suffered a legal setback after being found guilty of contempt. As a result of this ruling, he was offered a suspended sentence, highlighting the severity of the charges against him.

In response to the mounting legal challenges he faces, Rutendo Matinyarare allegedly made bold statements, boasting about his current whereabouts in South Africa while enjoying a Malawi Shandi. His nonchalant attitude towards the pending police cases has raised eyebrows among legal authorities and the public alike, suggesting a lack of accountability and disregard for the law.

With the gravity of the accusations against him and his apparent dismissive demeanor towards the legal proceedings, Rutendo Matinyarare's situation remains precarious. It remains to be seen how the law enforcement agencies in both Zimbabwe and South Africa will address these outstanding cases against him and ensure that justice is served.

The public is urged to contact the relevant authorities if they have any information regarding the whereabouts or activities of Rutendo Matinyarare to assist in resolving these legal matters promptly.

Source - Byo24News

