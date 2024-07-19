Mnangagwa's govt dismisses US claims on Zimbabwe polls

News / National

by Staff reporter

Minister of Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services, Dr. Jenfan Muswere, responded to remarks made by the new US Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Pamela Tremont, regarding Zimbabwe's 2023 harmonised elections. Ambassador Tremont had questioned the credibility of Zimbabwe's electoral processes shortly after beginning her tenure in Harare.In his statement, Minister Muswere emphasized that Zimbabwe's elections were conducted in accordance with the Constitution, describing the process as transparent, fair, and democratic, leading to the re-election of President Emmerson Mnangagwa. He asserted that the decision on Zimbabwe's leadership rests solely with its citizens and highlighted the country's robust and independent electoral system.Minister Muswere criticized the US for attempting to interfere in Zimbabwe's domestic affairs, reminding Ambassador Tremont of past contested US elections, including those between George W. Bush and Al Gore, and Joe Biden and Donald Trump. He suggested that the US should focus on its own pressing issues, such as rising political violence ahead of upcoming elections and the recent assassination attempt on former President Trump.Dr. Muswere stressed Zimbabwe's commitment to sovereignty and its rejection of external pressure. He also affirmed Zimbabwe's dedication to maintaining strong, respectful, and mutually beneficial relations with the US and other nations, advocating for constructive dialogue based on mutual respect and understanding.