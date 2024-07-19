Roadport licence faces cancellation

News / National

by Staff reporter

Harare City Council will terminate its agreement with Roadport (Pvt) Limited for operating the cross-border bus terminus on Fifth Street, as the deal has not benefited the council, announced Mayor Jacob Mafume. Roadport, located on part of Raylton Sports Club land leased from the city, was originally intended for sports and recreation for railway workers.Mayor Mafume, addressing Parliament's Public Accounts Committee, disclosed plans to demolish tuckshops at Raylton Sports Club, constructed in violation of the lease agreement with the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ). He emphasized that the city has gained no benefit from the Roadport deal since its inception in the late 1990s.In the city's master plan, Roadport will be relocated to an area near the Mbudzi interchange to alleviate city centre congestion. The council is also reviewing and aiming to rectify past agreements that have not served the residents' best interests.Mayor Mafume highlighted the challenges in renegotiating or terminating these agreements but assured progress is being made with assistance from various stakeholders.