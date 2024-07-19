Mnangagwa reshuffles Harare Commission of Inquiry

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Mnangagwa has reshuffled the Commission of Inquiry into the governance of Harare City Council, appointing city lawyer Mr. Tafadzwa Charles Hungwe to replace Mr. Norbert Phiri as Commissioner. The five-member commission, established in May to investigate local governance issues since 2017, is chaired by retired High Court Judge Justice Maphios Cheda. Other members include Mr. Steven Chakaipa, Mrs. Lucia Gladys Matibenga, and Ms. Khonzani Ncube, with Dr. John Bhasera serving as the commission's secretary.This change, formalized under Statutory Instrument 120 of 2024, allows the President to appoint commissioners when deemed necessary. The commission, initially set up under Statutory Instrument 91 of 2024, has a six-month operational period, extendable by three months if needed.The commission's mandate includes reviewing financial management systems and audit compliance with the Public Finance Management Act, evaluating the management of revenue from special vehicle companies, investigating failures in enterprise resource planning systems, and assessing property transactions by the council. It will also scrutinize council meeting procedures, adherence to procurement laws, and the disposal of public assets. The commission is empowered to visit sites, summon witnesses, record proceedings, and manage gathered information to provide recommendations to the President.