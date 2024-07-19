Zimbabwe Warriors stuck on worst Fifa ratings in 8 years

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe national team, the Warriors, learned their latest position on the FIFA rankings following the recent international tournaments.Despite participating in the Cosafa Cup and being eliminated in the group stages, their performance yielded mixed results.The Warriors played three games in Group B, winning against Comoros and Zambia but losing to Kenya, earning a total of four points and accumulating 1126.15 points.However, this improvement was insufficient to alter their ranking. The Warriors remain at number 129 globally, their lowest position in eight years, and continue to hold the 38th spot in Africa.