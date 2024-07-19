Bulawayo's daytime sex work solicitation raises concerns

News / National

by Staff reporter

Bulawayo's downtown is witnessing a shift in the landscape of sex work, with sex workers establishing a noticeable daytime presence. This trend has raised concerns among residents and property owners, as some building owners are converting properties into makeshift brothels.The stark contrast between the city's daytime affluence and this open solicitation is unsettling for many. Dozens of young women gather on the streets in the evenings, with little apparent police intervention, prompting fears of corrupting children and students attending nearby institutions.One notable building between 1st Street and Connaught Avenues, allegedly owned by a former police officer, has become a hub of activity for sex workers operating around the clock, with prices ranging from US$2 to US$5 per encounter.Most sex workers are aged between 18 and 30, and they prefer operating from their own quarters due to the high cost of lodges. They are most visible on Connaught, Fort, and Jason Moyo streets, extending their presence to bars and nightclubs.A sex worker named Zodwa, a pseudonym inspired by South African celebrity Zodwa Wabantu, explained the appeal of daytime solicitation, noting less risk of arrest or mugging. Struggling downtown lodges have become convenient venues for sex work.Residents and business owners have called for police intervention, arguing that open solicitation creates an unsuitable environment for young people. They also expressed concerns about nighttime activities, where established sex workers become territorial and demand kickbacks from newcomers.Residents fear the presence of illegal gold miners engaging in drinking and drug use with sex workers, posing a potential security risk to the neighborhood.