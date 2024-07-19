Truck impounded in cement smuggling racket

News / National

by Staff reporter

A duo employed by Mamvura Investments in Chipinge, working as a driver and assistant, have been charged with smuggling cement.The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) reported that on July 15, at around 10 pm in Mabheka, Chipinge, police on patrol found Prince Dewa (25) and Lucky Sigauke (29) in possession of 200 bags of 50kg cement loaded in a Hino truck. The duo failed to produce a clearance certificate, leading to their arrest. The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) in Chipinge seized the truck and the cement.Dewa and Sigauke were fined US$400 each or sentenced to two months in jail, according to the NPAZ.