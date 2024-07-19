Man sets hut on fire after finding ex-lover with new lover

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 40-year-old man, Mandlenkosi Mhlanga, appeared before the Esigodini Magistrates' Court on two counts of attempted murder. The National Prosecution Authority of Zimbabwe reported that Mhlanga is the ex-boyfriend of the first complainant.On September 24, 2023, around 11:45 pm, Mhlanga went to the complainant's homestead and found her in the kitchen hut with her boyfriend, the second complainant. When the first complainant refused to open the door, Mhlanga set the kitchen hut ablaze. Both complainants managed to escape, but Mhlanga struck the first complainant on the right shoulder with a machete before being stopped by the second complainant.A police report led to Mhlanga's arrest. He was sentenced to five years in prison, with two years suspended, resulting in an effective three-year imprisonment.