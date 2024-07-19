Zanu-PF youths want the Mnangagwa to complete Vision 2030

News / National

by Staff reporter

The recent Zanu-PF inter-district youth meeting in Gweru was marked by strong support for President Mnangagwa to continue leading Zimbabwe, despite his announcement to retire at the end of his term in 2028. The youth believe Mnangagwa is best suited to complete the vision he initiated for Zimbabwe's transformation to an upper-middle-income economy by 2030.President Mnangagwa launched Vision 2030 in September 2018, aiming to achieve an upper-middle-income society with a per capita Gross National Income of over US$5000. This vision reflects the collective aspirations for sustained economic growth and broad-based transformation.Key initiatives under his leadership include the Transitional Stabilization Program (TSP) in October 2018, followed by the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) covering 2021 to 2025, which aims for a 5 percent GDP growth rate annually. NDS2 is expected to continue these efforts from 2026 to 2030.The youth feel that Mnangagwa's retirement before achieving this vision would be a setback. Phinious Makombe, Zanu-PF youth league national secretary for legal affairs and a provincial council representative for the Midlands, emphasized that Mnangagwa's commitment and understanding of Vision 2030 are crucial for its realization. He stated that the youth would choose Mnangagwa as their candidate for 2028 to continue his leadership.National youth leaders, including Tino Machakaire and his deputy John Paradza, are engaging with provincial youths to gather their views. Machakaire noted that the youth want Mnangagwa to continue building Zimbabwe's prosperity, and Paradza affirmed that the youth leadership would stand by the president until Vision 2030 is achieved.