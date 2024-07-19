Latest News Editor's Choice


Suspected bus robbers apprehended

by Staff reporter
Three of the five suspected armed robbers who attacked a Beitbridge-bound Blue Circle bus near Rutenga, stealing over R60,000 and about US$8,000 from passengers and the bus crew, were quickly apprehended. Their capture came after an attempt to impress a bar lady with their ill-gotten gains backfired.

The robbers flaunted a firearm and bundles of cash to win the affection of the woman, who discreetly tipped off a policeman. National police spokesman Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests and said a formal statement would follow.

The suspects, after robbing the bus around 2:30 AM, rented a lodge near Neshuro Growth Point and later went to a bottle store, where they competed for the bar lady's attention. One suspect, believed to be a soldier, revealed his gun and large amounts of cash to her, prompting her to alert the police.

An off-duty police sergeant responded quickly and, after monitoring the suspects, coordinated their arrest as they attempted to hire a car to escape. The local community praised both the police and the bar lady for their efforts in capturing the robbers.

The bus driver, Alex Takadiyi, explained that the bus had stopped at an unsafe place due to the perceived genuineness of the passengers, who switched languages to coordinate the robbery. The bus lacked a metal detector and a passenger manifest, making it difficult to detect the robbers beforehand. The community reflected on the robbers' quick fall from their brief moment of ill-gotten wealth.

Source - newsday
