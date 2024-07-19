Harare faces water treatment chemicals shortage

News / National

by Staff reporter

Harare is at risk of a water crisis due to a shortage of treatment chemicals, stemming from unresolved payments to suppliers. The city council owes Chemplex Corporation approximately US$3 million for chemicals provided by Zimphos. A plan was in place for Harare City Council to pay US$50,000 daily to settle this debt gradually, but there are delays and reluctance in implementing this plan.Chemplex Corporation, a key supplier of water treatment chemicals, could suspend deliveries if the payments are not made. This situation threatens to cause a health crisis in Harare, which is facing dry taps and other water-related issues.There are allegations that the delays could be politically motivated, as some council managers may view Chemplex Corporation as linked to Zanu-PF and might be targeting the company for broader political reasons. Additionally, there are claims that management might be considering sourcing chemicals from other private entities.Efforts to get comments from key figures, including the finance director and the mayor, have been unsuccessful. The city council is also under scrutiny from a commission of inquiry appointed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, which is investigating its financial and operational practices since 2017.