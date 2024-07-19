Prophet Magaya on spending spree

News / National

by Staff reporter

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League side Yadah FC has reinforced their squad with three new foreign players as they strive to avoid relegation. Currently 14th on the league table, just above the relegation zone, Yadah has 16 matches remaining to secure their position in the top flight.The Miracle Boys had a challenging first half of the season, despite marquee signing Khama Billiat’s impressive form, scoring seven goals since his arrival. However, Billiat’s performances have not been fully supported by his teammates, prompting club owner Walter Magaya to seek additional talent to align with Billiat's level of play.Yadah FC has announced the signing of five players, including some with notable experience. The new additions feature former Warriors and Caps United star Tafadzwa "Fire" Rusike, Zambian defender Adrian Chama, Burundi midfielder Francis Mustafa, Ugandan goalkeeper Mathias Kigonya, and Nigerian striker Matthew Abel Obinna.Kigonya, who has been part of the Uganda national team and has played in Zambia, Tanzania, and Kenya, is set to bring valuable experience to the team. Chama, with his 45 appearances for the Zambian national team, and Mustafa, who has represented Burundi and played for top African clubs like Go Mahia and Bugesera FC, will also enhance Yadah's defensive and midfield options. Obinna, while less known, impressed the technical team during his trial.Rusike, a left-footed winger previously based in Zambia, was also sought after by Division One side Scotland FC. He is expected to make an immediate impact and is available for Yadah's upcoming home match against Bikita Minerals at Heart Stadium. The club management is working diligently to finalize the registration of these foreign players to ensure they are eligible to compete as soon as possible.Matchday 19 fixturesToday: Yadah v Bikita Minerals (Heart), GreenFuel v Simba Bhora (GreenFuel Arena), ZPC Kariba v Chegutu Pirates (Nyamhunga), FC Platinum v Ngezi Platinum (Mandava), Arenel Movers v Chicken Inn (Luveve).Sunday: Hwange v Dynamos (Colliery), Highlanders v Bulawayo Chiefs (Barbourfields), Manica Diamonds v TelOne (Sakubva), Caps United v Herentals (Rufaro)