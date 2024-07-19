Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Gunshots at mine, 46 injured

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
Forty-six people were injured in a violent incident at Element Minerals Mine in Shamva, Mashonaland Central province, on Thursday, following a clash over an alleged illegal mine takeover. The confrontation, which reportedly involved gunfire, was linked to a push by Zanu-PF youth leader Josphat Zvomuya, along with councillor Ernest Manyara and district coordinating committee member Tongai Mazwienezara.

The injured individuals have been admitted to hospitals in Harare and Shamva. Commissioner Charles Musavengana confirmed the violence at the mine, stating that the situation was serious. However, Inspector Milton Mundembe from the Mashonaland Central province police indicated that no arrests had been made yet and appealed to the public for information on the incident.

Authorities are investigating the claims that Zvomuya and his associates were involved in the violence, with reports suggesting they were using the name of President Emmerson Mnangagwa to support their actions. Witnesses have expressed frustration over the lack of arrests and the alleged abuse of political influence in the mine grab.

The incident reportedly escalated when Zanu-PF youths stormed the mine and attacked workers, prompting security personnel to fire shots. The resulting injuries have added to concerns about the situation at the mine, which has been described as chaotic and akin to a war zone.

Zvomuya is reportedly under a prohibition order from the Ministry of Mines, which he is allegedly violating. The ongoing unrest and the defiance of official directives have raised significant alarm among local authorities and residents.

Source - newsday
More on: #Gunshot, #Injured, #Mine

Comments


