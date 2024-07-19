Zimbabwean businessman takes over Botswana's Township Rollers

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwean businessman Tendani Sebata has been appointed as the new president of Botswana’s former Premier League champions, Township Rollers. Sebata, who is involved in transport (luxury coaches), security services, and cargo handling, was officially introduced as the club's new leader in Gaborone on Thursday.In his new role, Sebata expressed his excitement and commitment to elevating the club’s status. "It is with honor and humility that I get to lead Township Rollers FC, the most successful football club in Botswana," Sebata stated. He extended his gratitude to the Rollers’ community for entrusting him with this significant responsibility and promised to work closely with the club and its supporters to achieve new heights.Sebata’s tenure at Township Rollers will span the next five years, succeeding Jimmy Kereng of Prestige Parlours. The announcement was met with enthusiasm by the club’s chairman, Phempheretlhe Bafana Pheto, who urged supporters to welcome Sebata warmly and actively contribute to the club’s success by registering for membership, attending games, and purchasing merchandise.Pheto highlighted the five-year contract with Sebata and his role in leading the team’s operations, supported by the Rollers executive committee and management. "Sebata is passionate about football and has ambitious plans for Township Rollers. His vision and dedication are evident, and we are confident he has the best interests of the club at heart," Pheto said.Club captain Simisani Mathumo also voiced support for the new leadership, stating, "As players, we are ready to support and work with the new leadership. We are committed to the team and look forward to the new season with a promise to strive for success."