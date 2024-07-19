Zimbabwe national park to get 3 new airstrips

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority is set to enhance connectivity in Matusadona National Park by opening three new airstrips at Tashinga, Fothergill, and Kanjedza. This development aims to improve accessibility and boost tourism within the park. Senior regional manager for Sebungwe, Midwell Kapesa, emphasized that these airstrips will facilitate easier movement for tourists from various parts of the country.Kapesa also mentioned plans for an additional emergency airstrip to accommodate any overflow in traffic at the primary airstrips. This extra facility will ensure that there are adequate options for emergency flights and further support the park's connectivity.Matusadona National Park is known for its remote and rugged terrain, characterized by expansive open spaces, rich wildlife, and distinctive 'skeletal' trees. These trees, remnants of the Zambezi Valley's flooding in the 1960s following the construction of the Kariba Dam, have become significant habitats for aquatic birds and breeding grounds for freshwater fish.The Kariba Dam, constructed between 1955 and 1959, led to the inundation of vast areas, creating the lake and leaving behind these unique "fossilised" tree trunks. The new airstrips are expected to facilitate tourism and improve access to the park's diverse and historic environment.