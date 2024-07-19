Latest News Editor's Choice


'Dembare hires pastors not sangomas'

by Staff reporter
3 mins ago | Views
Dynamos Chairman Moses Maunganidze has firmly rejected claims that the club engaged a sangoma before their match against archrivals Highlanders. Reports suggested that Dynamos paid USD$1,000 to a witchdoctor in hopes of securing victory in the ‘Battle of Zimbabwe,’ a match they ultimately lost 0-2.

In response to these allegations, Maunganidze stated, "As chairman of Dynamos, I want to make it clear that Dynamos does not support such practices. We do allow pastors from various denominations to visit and pray with our players during training, respecting their constitutional rights."

He continued, "We are adamant that we do not engage in practices like consulting sangomas. This statement reflects the official stance of Dynamos Football Club."

The speculation about Dynamos hiring a witchdoctor comes amidst reports of the club facing financial difficulties. Recently, the team was only able to conduct two practice sessions before their crucial game against Highlanders, following a player boycott over unpaid bonuses and signing-on fees.

Source - New Zimbabwe

