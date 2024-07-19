Matopo girl releases love album

News / National

by Staff reporter

Savellyn Maphosa, a dancehall artist from Matopo in Matabeleland South province, has released a new album aimed at promoting love among people. Titled Wozo Thatha Uthando, the album features six tracks dedicated to spreading a message of love, which Maphosa believes can have a positive impact on society."My musical journey began at a young age, and I've always been drawn to the power of music to convey important messages and bring communities together," Maphosa said. "Through my music, I've focused on promoting love, recognizing the negative effects of hate in our society."She added that the album's message extends to couples as well. "The songs are not just for society at large but also for couples. They highlight the significance of love and the need for compatibility in relationships," she explained.Maphosa has collaborated with notable artists such as Madlela Skhobokhobo and aspires to become a household name in the years ahead.