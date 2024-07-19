Murder suspect smears himself with faeces to avoid court

News / National

by Staff reporter

Tsepo Dlamini, a 24-year-old man accused of fatally stabbing his father, attempted to avoid appearing in court by smearing himself with feces. Dlamini was scheduled to appear before the Nkomazi magistrate's court in South Africa earlier this week, but correction services officers found him covered in his own excrement in his cell, preventing his court appearance.NPA spokesperson Monica Nyuswa confirmed the incident, stating, "He smeared himself with feces, which prevented officers from taking him to court. The case has been postponed to Wednesday, when he is expected to appear in person."Police spokesperson Capt Magoseni Nkosi also verified the incident but refrained from providing further details. "Yes, he smeared himself, but we cannot comment further at this time. We hope he will appear in court on Wednesday to face the charges," Nkosi said.Dlamini, from Kamhlushwa township in Mpumalanga province, was arrested after allegedly stabbing his father multiple times following an argument. According to police reports, Dlamini invited his father into the house to discuss their earlier dispute after the father returned from church, where he then allegedly attacked him. The father attempted to escape but collapsed a few steps away from the house. Dlamini also sustained injuries from self-inflicted stab wounds.