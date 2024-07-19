Stepson bashes stepdad

News / National

by Staff reporter

Denzel Cement, a 21-year-old from Saursetown in Bulawayo, has been accused of assaulting his stepfather, Obert Cement (44), after a heated argument. Denzel allegedly slapped Obert and then stabbed him twice with a kitchen knife, following a dispute over the abuse of Denzel's mother.The altercation began when Obert threatened to beat Denzel's mother, prompting Denzel to intervene. During the confrontation, Obert demanded to know who was calling his wife, which led to an argument. Denzel, enraged by the perceived abuse of his mother, pushed Obert against a TV stand, grabbed him by the throat, and slapped him multiple times.In a fit of rage, Denzel then used a kitchen knife to stab Obert twice, causing him to bleed and collapse. A neighbor who witnessed the incident promptly alerted the police, leading to Denzel's arrest. He appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Evia Matura on an assault charge but was not required to enter a plea. Denzel was remanded in custody and is scheduled to return to court on July 22.