Pupil commits suicide after boyfriend rejects pregnancy

News / National

by Staff reporter

A tragic incident occurred at Nketa High School in Bulawayo where a female student, whose name is withheld, reportedly took her own life after her boyfriend allegedly rejected her pregnancy. The girl, a Form Four student, was buried on Monday in a somber ceremony attended by friends, family, and neighbors.Sources indicate that after discovering she was pregnant, the girl sought support from her boyfriend, an Upper Six student at the same school, but he denied responsibility. This rejection is believed to have led her to suicidal thoughts. On July 12, she visited her boyfriend's residence and was later found by her aunt, who brought her back home. Despite the aunt’s attempt to address the situation, the girl eventually hanged herself.Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele confirmed the death but noted that the police report did not mention pregnancy. According to the police, the girl had left home for extra lessons but was seen entering her boyfriend's house. Her aunt, concerned after not finding her, discovered her hanging from a guava tree in their yard. Efforts to revive her were unsuccessful, and she was pronounced dead by ambulance personnel upon arrival.Asst Insp Msebele called for children to focus on their education, obey their parents, and seek help rather than resorting to suicide when facing personal challenges.