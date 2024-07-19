Latest News Editor's Choice


Man kills wife with pick

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
A man from Bulilima, Honest Nkomo (34), has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife, Milikani Moyo (27), after suspecting her of trying to poison him. The incident occurred on July 16 in the Khame area. Nkomo reportedly found his wife adding an unknown powder to his porridge, which led to a confrontation.

According to Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson Inspector Loveness Mangena, Nkomo struck Moyo on the head with a pickaxe, driving it deep into her skull, resulting in her immediate death. Following the incident, Nkomo informed his aunt, who then reported the matter to the police. Nkomo was subsequently arrested, and Moyo's body was taken to the Plumtree District Hospital mortuary.

Insp Mangena expressed concern over the increase in violent crimes and urged the public to avoid resorting to violence in resolving disputes, emphasizing the need to respect the sanctity of life. Sources revealed that the altercation began when Nkomo demanded that Moyo eat the porridge first, which she refused, escalating the situation.

Source - b-metro
