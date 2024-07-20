Dynamos, Ngezi to play CAF matches in foreign land

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe's representatives in the Confederation of African Football (CAF) inter-club competitions, Ngezi Platinum and Dynamos, are set to face significant financial challenges as they play their preliminary round matches abroad. Due to CAF's blacklisting of Zimbabwe and 25 other countries for failing to meet minimum stadium standards, the teams must host their matches in foreign venues.The preliminary rounds begin in mid-August, with subsequent rounds in September. If successful, the teams will advance to the lucrative group stages. Dynamos will play their home matches against Zambia's Zesco United in South Africa, while Ngezi Platinum has chosen Zambia for logistical ease against AS Maniema of the DRC.This situation imposes high costs on the teams, as they need to cover travel, accommodation, and compliance expenses for their staff and match officials in foreign countries. Additionally, the use of e-ticketing systems, required by CAF, adds to their financial burden. The clubs must reach the group stages to offset these costs with potential revenue from television rights.Historically, Zimbabwean clubs have faced similar challenges. In 2019, FC Platinum hosted CAF Champions League matches in Bulawayo due to stadium inadequacies, which attracted varying crowd sizes and incurred significant expenses. Now, Ngezi Platinum and Dynamos aim to manage the logistical and financial difficulties of staging matches outside Zimbabwe while striving for success in the CAF competitions.