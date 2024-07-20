Latest News Editor's Choice


Zambabwe Sables survive Uganda Cranes onslaught

by Staff reporter
51 mins ago | Views
Zimbabwe 22 - 20 Uganda
ZIMBABWE senior men's rugby team put up a brave show which saw them narrowly beating hosts Uganda 22-20 in a quarter final match of the Rugby Africa Cup played Saturday at Mandela National Stadium.

Despite a strong first half where Zimbabwe built a 22-0 lead with tries from Edward Sigauke, Takudzwa Musingwini, and Kudzai Mashawi, Uganda mounted a fierce comeback in the second half.

The Cranes, inspired by fullback Philip Wokorach, closed the gap but ultimately fell short, with the final score at 22-20 in favor of Zimbabwe.

This win advances Zimbabwe to the semi-finals of the Africa Cup, which also serves as a preliminary qualifier for the 2027 Rugby World Cup. They will face Namibia, who defeated Burkina Faso 38-5, in a Southern Africa derby next Wednesday.

Coach Piet Benade acknowledged the challenges ahead, noting Namibia's strength in set-pieces and expressing the need for his team to capitalize on scoring opportunities and improve their overall performance.

Source - The Sunday Mail
More on: #Sables, #Cranes, #Rugby

