Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Victoria Falls cricket stadium project kicks off

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views

Construction has begun on the Mosi-oa-Tunya International Cricket Stadium in Victoria Falls, a key project for Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) in partnership with the government and the International Cricket Council (ICC). This 10,000-seater venue, also known as the Mosi-oa-Tunya Oval, is expected to be ready for the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup in 2026 and the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in 2027.

ZC managing director Givemore Makoni confirmed that civil works, including water works and fencing, are underway. The Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education is overseeing the project, which includes borehole drilling to ensure a water supply. The stadium is being built on 10 hectares and will serve as a multi-sport facility, hosting events in rugby, football, squash, hockey, and netball.

In addition to the Victoria Falls stadium, ZC has secured land in Gweru and Mutare for additional stadiums to support the 2026 and 2027 World Cups. These facilities will start as first-class cricket fields and later be upgraded to international standards. The Gweru project involves a 10,446-hectare site with plans for stands, a VIP pavilion, a media center, corporate boxes, and accommodation facilities. The Mutare project will develop a 19-hectare site in Dangamvura into a similar multi-purpose arena.

The total investment for these projects ranges from US$5 million to US$10 million, primarily funded by ICC grants. These new facilities aim to enhance Zimbabwe's sports infrastructure, addressing the current lack of venues suitable for international events.

Source - The Sunday Mail

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabweans in UK protest

48 mins ago | 56 Views

Gwede Mantashe slams 'deputy Jesus' Helen Zille

1 hr ago | 186 Views

IMF unhappy with Zambia's plan to end dollar use

1 hr ago | 182 Views

Man threatens to kill wife over sex

2 hrs ago | 213 Views

Man is regretting the day he packed his bags and left for SA

2 hrs ago | 175 Views

Why Splash, Freddy Gwala are more popular in Zimbabwe than South Africa

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Uninterrupted power supply for hospitals, clinics in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Bulawayo Chiefs cautious about facing Bosso

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Matebeleland South records 30% livestock deaths

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Zambia seeks Zimbabwe's support for AfDB candidacy

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

'Drug culture foreign to Zimbabwe'

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

'Zimbabwe won't tolerate meddling in internal affairs'

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

5 foreigners for Zimbabwe Warriors job

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Harare woman steal US$12k from mother-in-law

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Zambabwe Sables survive Uganda Cranes onslaught

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

Dynamos, Ngezi to play CAF matches in foreign land

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

SADC Summit turns Mnangagwa govt into a joke!

14 hrs ago | 2126 Views

NetOne is on a revival trajectory

15 hrs ago | 270 Views

NetOne doubles data traffic

15 hrs ago | 507 Views

Chivayo's IMC doesn't have exclusive rights to partner Starlink

20 hrs ago | 841 Views

Zimbabwe police arrest 4th suspect in bus robbery

20 hrs ago | 1259 Views

Chinese national loses US$20 000 to armed robbers in Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 966 Views

Churches welcome Mnangagwa's pledge to respect the Constitution

20 hrs ago | 458 Views

State withdraws charges against Zanu-PF bigwig

20 hrs ago | 1730 Views

Chivayo says 'leaked' social media screenshots are fake

20 hrs ago | 1627 Views

Chivayo, Zec corruption scandal spreads to SA

21 hrs ago | 1199 Views

Hichilema boycotts wildlife summit with Mnangagwa, Nyusi

21 hrs ago | 1501 Views

Zimbabwe Agricultural Society ups security for this year's edition

21 hrs ago | 89 Views

Khupe reveals new cancer fight

21 hrs ago | 770 Views

Open letter to Rutendo Matinyarare

22 hrs ago | 208 Views

Zimbabwean nurse aid robs Ireland pensioners

24 hrs ago | 592 Views

Businessman acquitted, arrested again outside court

24 hrs ago | 329 Views

4 candidates shortlisted for Warriors top job

24 hrs ago | 274 Views

Granny raped 'for grand-daughter's sins'

24 hrs ago | 320 Views

Bulawayo's Centenary Park must not die

24 hrs ago | 118 Views

Man kills wife with pick

20 Jul 2024 at 12:07hrs | 358 Views

Pupil commits suicide after boyfriend rejects pregnancy

20 Jul 2024 at 12:06hrs | 644 Views

Stepson bashes stepdad

20 Jul 2024 at 12:06hrs | 336 Views

Murder suspect smears himself with faeces to avoid court

20 Jul 2024 at 12:05hrs | 335 Views

Matopo girl releases love album

20 Jul 2024 at 12:04hrs | 121 Views

'Dembare hires pastors not sangomas'

20 Jul 2024 at 12:03hrs | 96 Views

Cornered thief plunges into river, dies

20 Jul 2024 at 12:03hrs | 333 Views

Zimbabwe national park to get 3 new airstrips

20 Jul 2024 at 12:01hrs | 129 Views

Zimbabwean businessman takes over Botswana's Township Rollers

20 Jul 2024 at 12:00hrs | 307 Views

Gunshots at mine, 46 injured

20 Jul 2024 at 11:59hrs | 556 Views

Prophet Magaya on spending spree

20 Jul 2024 at 11:58hrs | 299 Views

Harare faces water treatment chemicals shortage

20 Jul 2024 at 11:56hrs | 26 Views

Suspected bus robbers apprehended

20 Jul 2024 at 11:53hrs | 203 Views

Villagers engage witch hunters in search of missing baby

20 Jul 2024 at 11:51hrs | 155 Views