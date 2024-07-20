Victoria Falls cricket stadium project kicks off

News / National

by Staff reporter

Construction has begun on the Mosi-oa-Tunya International Cricket Stadium in Victoria Falls, a key project for Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) in partnership with the government and the International Cricket Council (ICC). This 10,000-seater venue, also known as the Mosi-oa-Tunya Oval, is expected to be ready for the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup in 2026 and the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in 2027.ZC managing director Givemore Makoni confirmed that civil works, including water works and fencing, are underway. The Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education is overseeing the project, which includes borehole drilling to ensure a water supply. The stadium is being built on 10 hectares and will serve as a multi-sport facility, hosting events in rugby, football, squash, hockey, and netball.In addition to the Victoria Falls stadium, ZC has secured land in Gweru and Mutare for additional stadiums to support the 2026 and 2027 World Cups. These facilities will start as first-class cricket fields and later be upgraded to international standards. The Gweru project involves a 10,446-hectare site with plans for stands, a VIP pavilion, a media center, corporate boxes, and accommodation facilities. The Mutare project will develop a 19-hectare site in Dangamvura into a similar multi-purpose arena.The total investment for these projects ranges from US$5 million to US$10 million, primarily funded by ICC grants. These new facilities aim to enhance Zimbabwe's sports infrastructure, addressing the current lack of venues suitable for international events.