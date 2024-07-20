Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Harare woman steal US$12k from mother-in-law

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A 23-year-old woman from Budiriro, Pamela Nehumba, has been sentenced to one year in prison for stealing US$12,000 from her mother-in-law, Elinah Gwindingwi.

Initially sentenced to two years by Mbare magistrate Ms. Rangarirai Gakanje, six months were suspended on the condition that Nehumba does not commit a similar offense within the next five years.

An additional six months were suspended if she restitutes US$1,800 to Gwindingwi by August 30.

The theft occurred after Nehumba, using an assumed name, married a man from her neighborhood and lived with his mother. When Gwindingwi traveled to her rural home, Nehumba set Gwindingwi's bedroom door on fire, ransacked the room, and stole the money hidden under a water bucket.

Nehumba then fled but was later tracked down by police, who recovered a Honda Fit vehicle and various household items valued at US$10,500.

Source - The Sunday Mail
More on: #Court, #Steal, #Jail

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabweans in UK protest

1 hr ago | 95 Views

Gwede Mantashe slams 'deputy Jesus' Helen Zille

2 hrs ago | 242 Views

IMF unhappy with Zambia's plan to end dollar use

2 hrs ago | 245 Views

Man threatens to kill wife over sex

2 hrs ago | 260 Views

Man is regretting the day he packed his bags and left for SA

2 hrs ago | 227 Views

Why Splash, Freddy Gwala are more popular in Zimbabwe than South Africa

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Uninterrupted power supply for hospitals, clinics in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

Bulawayo Chiefs cautious about facing Bosso

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Matebeleland South records 30% livestock deaths

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Zambia seeks Zimbabwe's support for AfDB candidacy

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

'Drug culture foreign to Zimbabwe'

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

'Zimbabwe won't tolerate meddling in internal affairs'

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

5 foreigners for Zimbabwe Warriors job

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Victoria Falls cricket stadium project kicks off

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Zambabwe Sables survive Uganda Cranes onslaught

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Dynamos, Ngezi to play CAF matches in foreign land

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

SADC Summit turns Mnangagwa govt into a joke!

15 hrs ago | 2377 Views

NetOne is on a revival trajectory

15 hrs ago | 277 Views

NetOne doubles data traffic

15 hrs ago | 536 Views

Chivayo's IMC doesn't have exclusive rights to partner Starlink

20 hrs ago | 848 Views

Zimbabwe police arrest 4th suspect in bus robbery

20 hrs ago | 1271 Views

Chinese national loses US$20 000 to armed robbers in Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 972 Views

Churches welcome Mnangagwa's pledge to respect the Constitution

20 hrs ago | 461 Views

State withdraws charges against Zanu-PF bigwig

20 hrs ago | 1786 Views

Chivayo says 'leaked' social media screenshots are fake

20 hrs ago | 1670 Views

Chivayo, Zec corruption scandal spreads to SA

22 hrs ago | 1204 Views

Hichilema boycotts wildlife summit with Mnangagwa, Nyusi

22 hrs ago | 1546 Views

Zimbabwe Agricultural Society ups security for this year's edition

22 hrs ago | 89 Views

Khupe reveals new cancer fight

22 hrs ago | 774 Views

Open letter to Rutendo Matinyarare

22 hrs ago | 208 Views

Zimbabwean nurse aid robs Ireland pensioners

20 Jul 2024 at 12:13hrs | 596 Views

Businessman acquitted, arrested again outside court

20 Jul 2024 at 12:11hrs | 329 Views

4 candidates shortlisted for Warriors top job

20 Jul 2024 at 12:10hrs | 276 Views

Granny raped 'for grand-daughter's sins'

20 Jul 2024 at 12:09hrs | 322 Views

Bulawayo's Centenary Park must not die

20 Jul 2024 at 12:08hrs | 120 Views

Man kills wife with pick

20 Jul 2024 at 12:07hrs | 359 Views

Pupil commits suicide after boyfriend rejects pregnancy

20 Jul 2024 at 12:06hrs | 650 Views

Stepson bashes stepdad

20 Jul 2024 at 12:06hrs | 336 Views

Murder suspect smears himself with faeces to avoid court

20 Jul 2024 at 12:05hrs | 336 Views

Matopo girl releases love album

20 Jul 2024 at 12:04hrs | 122 Views

'Dembare hires pastors not sangomas'

20 Jul 2024 at 12:03hrs | 97 Views

Cornered thief plunges into river, dies

20 Jul 2024 at 12:03hrs | 334 Views

Zimbabwe national park to get 3 new airstrips

20 Jul 2024 at 12:01hrs | 131 Views

Zimbabwean businessman takes over Botswana's Township Rollers

20 Jul 2024 at 12:00hrs | 309 Views

Gunshots at mine, 46 injured

20 Jul 2024 at 11:59hrs | 557 Views

Prophet Magaya on spending spree

20 Jul 2024 at 11:58hrs | 302 Views

Harare faces water treatment chemicals shortage

20 Jul 2024 at 11:56hrs | 26 Views

Suspected bus robbers apprehended

20 Jul 2024 at 11:53hrs | 204 Views

Villagers engage witch hunters in search of missing baby

20 Jul 2024 at 11:51hrs | 155 Views