Harare woman steal US$12k from mother-in-law

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 23-year-old woman from Budiriro, Pamela Nehumba, has been sentenced to one year in prison for stealing US$12,000 from her mother-in-law, Elinah Gwindingwi.Initially sentenced to two years by Mbare magistrate Ms. Rangarirai Gakanje, six months were suspended on the condition that Nehumba does not commit a similar offense within the next five years.An additional six months were suspended if she restitutes US$1,800 to Gwindingwi by August 30.The theft occurred after Nehumba, using an assumed name, married a man from her neighborhood and lived with his mother. When Gwindingwi traveled to her rural home, Nehumba set Gwindingwi's bedroom door on fire, ransacked the room, and stole the money hidden under a water bucket.Nehumba then fled but was later tracked down by police, who recovered a Honda Fit vehicle and various household items valued at US$10,500.