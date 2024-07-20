Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

5 foreigners for Zimbabwe Warriors job

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has postponed the appointment of the new Warriors coach, initially expected this weekend, with interviews for five shortlisted foreign candidates now set for tomorrow. The shortlist includes Spaniard Gerard Nus, Germans Winfried Schäfer, Michael Nees, and Antoine Hey, and Brazilian Marcio Maximo Barcellos.

These interviews will be conducted by a panel from ZIFA, FIFA, and the Confederation of African Football (CAF). FIFA is conducting integrity checks on the candidates, all of whom hold the UEFA Pro Licence coaching badge. Despite speculation, ZIFA clarified that no candidate has been selected yet, and Schäfer, although likely, is not confirmed.

The selected coach will guide Zimbabwe's preparation for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification campaign, starting with an away game against Kenya in Nairobi in September. FIFA, taking an active role in the process, is expected to cover the coach's annual salary of US$150,000. The appointment is crucial for the Warriors' success in upcoming tournaments.

Source - The Sunday Mail

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabweans in UK protest

59 mins ago | 70 Views

Gwede Mantashe slams 'deputy Jesus' Helen Zille

2 hrs ago | 212 Views

IMF unhappy with Zambia's plan to end dollar use

2 hrs ago | 211 Views

Man threatens to kill wife over sex

2 hrs ago | 234 Views

Man is regretting the day he packed his bags and left for SA

2 hrs ago | 200 Views

Why Splash, Freddy Gwala are more popular in Zimbabwe than South Africa

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Uninterrupted power supply for hospitals, clinics in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Bulawayo Chiefs cautious about facing Bosso

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Matebeleland South records 30% livestock deaths

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Zambia seeks Zimbabwe's support for AfDB candidacy

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

'Drug culture foreign to Zimbabwe'

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

'Zimbabwe won't tolerate meddling in internal affairs'

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Harare woman steal US$12k from mother-in-law

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Victoria Falls cricket stadium project kicks off

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Zambabwe Sables survive Uganda Cranes onslaught

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Dynamos, Ngezi to play CAF matches in foreign land

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

SADC Summit turns Mnangagwa govt into a joke!

15 hrs ago | 2230 Views

NetOne is on a revival trajectory

15 hrs ago | 273 Views

NetOne doubles data traffic

15 hrs ago | 518 Views

Chivayo's IMC doesn't have exclusive rights to partner Starlink

20 hrs ago | 843 Views

Zimbabwe police arrest 4th suspect in bus robbery

20 hrs ago | 1266 Views

Chinese national loses US$20 000 to armed robbers in Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 969 Views

Churches welcome Mnangagwa's pledge to respect the Constitution

20 hrs ago | 458 Views

State withdraws charges against Zanu-PF bigwig

20 hrs ago | 1750 Views

Chivayo says 'leaked' social media screenshots are fake

20 hrs ago | 1643 Views

Chivayo, Zec corruption scandal spreads to SA

22 hrs ago | 1202 Views

Hichilema boycotts wildlife summit with Mnangagwa, Nyusi

22 hrs ago | 1517 Views

Zimbabwe Agricultural Society ups security for this year's edition

22 hrs ago | 89 Views

Khupe reveals new cancer fight

22 hrs ago | 772 Views

Open letter to Rutendo Matinyarare

22 hrs ago | 208 Views

Zimbabwean nurse aid robs Ireland pensioners

20 Jul 2024 at 12:13hrs | 593 Views

Businessman acquitted, arrested again outside court

20 Jul 2024 at 12:11hrs | 329 Views

4 candidates shortlisted for Warriors top job

20 Jul 2024 at 12:10hrs | 275 Views

Granny raped 'for grand-daughter's sins'

20 Jul 2024 at 12:09hrs | 321 Views

Bulawayo's Centenary Park must not die

20 Jul 2024 at 12:08hrs | 118 Views

Man kills wife with pick

20 Jul 2024 at 12:07hrs | 358 Views

Pupil commits suicide after boyfriend rejects pregnancy

20 Jul 2024 at 12:06hrs | 646 Views

Stepson bashes stepdad

20 Jul 2024 at 12:06hrs | 336 Views

Murder suspect smears himself with faeces to avoid court

20 Jul 2024 at 12:05hrs | 335 Views

Matopo girl releases love album

20 Jul 2024 at 12:04hrs | 121 Views

'Dembare hires pastors not sangomas'

20 Jul 2024 at 12:03hrs | 96 Views

Cornered thief plunges into river, dies

20 Jul 2024 at 12:03hrs | 334 Views

Zimbabwe national park to get 3 new airstrips

20 Jul 2024 at 12:01hrs | 130 Views

Zimbabwean businessman takes over Botswana's Township Rollers

20 Jul 2024 at 12:00hrs | 308 Views

Gunshots at mine, 46 injured

20 Jul 2024 at 11:59hrs | 556 Views

Prophet Magaya on spending spree

20 Jul 2024 at 11:58hrs | 299 Views

Harare faces water treatment chemicals shortage

20 Jul 2024 at 11:56hrs | 26 Views

Suspected bus robbers apprehended

20 Jul 2024 at 11:53hrs | 203 Views

Villagers engage witch hunters in search of missing baby

20 Jul 2024 at 11:51hrs | 155 Views