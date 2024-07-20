5 foreigners for Zimbabwe Warriors job

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has postponed the appointment of the new Warriors coach, initially expected this weekend, with interviews for five shortlisted foreign candidates now set for tomorrow. The shortlist includes Spaniard Gerard Nus, Germans Winfried Schäfer, Michael Nees, and Antoine Hey, and Brazilian Marcio Maximo Barcellos.These interviews will be conducted by a panel from ZIFA, FIFA, and the Confederation of African Football (CAF). FIFA is conducting integrity checks on the candidates, all of whom hold the UEFA Pro Licence coaching badge. Despite speculation, ZIFA clarified that no candidate has been selected yet, and Schäfer, although likely, is not confirmed.The selected coach will guide Zimbabwe's preparation for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification campaign, starting with an away game against Kenya in Nairobi in September. FIFA, taking an active role in the process, is expected to cover the coach's annual salary of US$150,000. The appointment is crucial for the Warriors' success in upcoming tournaments.