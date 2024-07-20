'Zimbabwe won't tolerate meddling in internal affairs'

News / National

by Staff reporter

Minister of Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services of Zimbabwe, Dr. Jenfan Muswere, emphasized the nation's commitment to sovereignty in governance and electoral processes, rejecting external interference.Speaking at the Christian College of Southern Africa (CCOSA) graduation ceremony, Dr. Muswere asserted that Zimbabwe's elections are conducted in line with its Constitution, which ensures democratic processes.His comments were in response to recent statements by the new U.S. Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Ms. Pamela Tremont, who questioned the integrity of last year's elections. Dr. Muswere described her comments as undiplomatic, noting that the authority to govern Zimbabwe comes from its people and constitutional framework.He highlighted controversies in U.S. elections, particularly those of 2000 and 2020, urging Ambassador Tremont to reflect on these issues. Dr. Muswere stressed Zimbabwe's commitment to re-engagement with the international community, including the U.S., on equal terms, aiming for mutual cooperation and development towards an upper-middle-income society by 2030.