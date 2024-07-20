'Drug culture foreign to Zimbabwe'

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Mnangagwa has expressed serious concerns about the rise of drug and substance abuse among Zimbabwe's youth, highlighting that it contradicts the nation's cultural values and the principles of Ubuntu. Speaking through Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri at Thekwane High School's centenary celebrations, he stressed the need for collective action involving the government, the Church, and the community to combat this issue.The President emphasized that the government has launched the Multi-Sectoral Action Plan (2024-2030) to address drug abuse and called for tangible results through partnerships with various stakeholders. He urged students to avoid drugs and reminded them that such behavior is not part of Zimbabwean culture.Additionally, he challenged the Church to continue promoting unity, peace, love, and to condemn societal issues such as drug abuse, gender-based violence, and corruption. He reaffirmed the government's commitment to supporting the education sector, promoting entrepreneurship through school business units, and implementing devolution and decentralization projects.At the centenary celebrations, President Mnangagwa praised the Methodist Church for its contributions to education and the socio-economic development of Zimbabwe. He highlighted Thekwane High School's historical significance and its role during the liberation struggle, noting its inclusive community and diverse student body. The President also commended the Church for achieving autonomy and aligning with the government's development philosophy of self-reliance and local resource mobilization.Notable alumni from Thekwane High School include prominent figures such as Dr. Edson Zvobgo, Dumiso Dabengwa, and Professor Bhekinkosi Jakobe Ncube. The school, founded in 1924, has a rich history and has faced challenges but continues to excel in academics, sports, and religious activities. Its mission is to provide high-quality and relevant education, aiming to produce righteous citizens, with the motto "Qondani ekukhanyeni" (Seek the light).