Zambia seeks Zimbabwe's support for AfDB candidacy

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zambia has sought Zimbabwe's support for its candidate in the 2025 African Development Bank (AfDB) presidency elections, as disclosed by Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Ambassador Frederick Shava. Following the 45th Ordinary Session of the African Union Executive Council in Accra, Ghana, Shava mentioned that his Zambian counterpart, Mr. Mulambo Haimbe, made the request during their discussions. The AfDB is a significant institution, financing infrastructure and economic development across Africa.

Additionally, Zimbabwe received a request from Algeria for support in the upcoming election for the deputy chairperson of the African Union Commission. Discussions with the South Sudanese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs also touched on a potential state visit to Zimbabwe by President Salva Kiir Mayardit and cooperation in education.

Minister Shava confirmed Zimbabwe's support for Zambia, emphasizing the importance of backing a neighboring country. He also mentioned that a mid-term review of the Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation (JPCC) between Zimbabwe and Algeria is being considered, as the last meeting was in 2009. The Algerian minister sought Zimbabwe's support for their candidate for the AU Commission's deputy chairperson position, which Zimbabwe has agreed to.

The AU Executive Council discussed the AU's 2025 budget, which will be adopted by the Heads of State and Government at the 38th Ordinary Session Summit in February next year. The summit's theme is "Building a United Front to Advance the Causes of Justice and Reparation for Africa." The council also received a report on the successful Pan-African Parliament Bureau elections held in March 2024, where Chief Fortune Charumbira was elected president.

Source - The Sunday Mail
