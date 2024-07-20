Matebeleland South records 30% livestock deaths

News / National

by Staff reporter

Thirty percent of households in Matebeleland South reported livestock deaths this year due to the El Niño dry weather phenomenon, making it the hardest-hit province in Zimbabwe. The dry spell has severely impacted the national herd, particularly in Matebeleland , where livestock farmers have suffered significant losses. In response, the government has enhanced its drought response program, ensuring the availability of feed, water, and vaccines, and establishing village-based troughs at community boreholes for livestock drinking water.The 2024 Zimbabwe Livelihoods Assessment Committee (ZimLAC) Rural Livelihoods Assessment revealed that while 20 percent of rural households nationwide reported livestock deaths, Matebeleland South topped the list with 30 percent. Other affected provinces include Masvingo (28 percent), Midlands (27 percent), and Manicaland (18 percent). Mashonaland West recorded the lowest livestock deaths at 12 percent.In terms of livestock condition, 49 percent of households in Matebeleland South and Masvingo reported their livestock were in poor condition. Additionally, sharp drops in livestock prices were reported, with Gwanda and Nkayi experiencing the highest price drops. Cattle prices varied significantly, with the highest in Mutasa and the lowest in Gokwe South.The report also highlighted agricultural challenges, noting that Hwedza, Chivi, and Gutu had the highest reports of crop pests. The practice of Pfumvudza/Intwasa increased to 52.3 percent in 2024, while the use of quality certified seeds decreased. Mashonaland East reported the highest use of certified seeds, while Matebeleland South had the least.Households accessed agricultural inputs through various means, including agro-dealers, cooperatives, government schemes, and loans. Water and soil conservation strategies, such as minimum tillage and contour ridging, were practiced by some households. Crop cultivation patterns showed a slight increase in sorghum, while maize, groundnuts, and African peas remained common crops.