Bulawayo Chiefs cautious about facing Bosso

News / National

by Staff reporter

Bulawayo Chiefs head coach, Thulani "Thuts" Sibanda, is cautious about facing Highlanders in their derby match at Barbourfields Stadium. The Chiefs, known as Amakhosi Amahle, have recently lost key players Xolisani "Scara" Moyo, Never Rauzhi, and Malvern Hativagoni during the transfer window. Moyo joined TelOne, Rauzhi signed for Highlanders, and Hativagoni moved to Ngezi Platinum Stars.Sibanda expressed concerns about fielding less experienced players in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) as replacements for those who departed. Despite the challenges, he remains optimistic about the game against Highlanders.Rauzhi, who joined Highlanders on a six-month loan, will not play against his parent club due to a clause in his loan agreement. Highlanders, seeking to improve their performance in the Bulawayo derbies, are preparing for a tough match. Bosso's coach, Kelvin Kaindu, acknowledged the competitive nature of derby matches and the strength of the Chiefs' team.In previous derbies, Highlanders lost to Chicken Inn 2-1, drew 1-1 with Bulawayo Chiefs, and had a 0-0 draw with Arenel Movers. Highlanders aim to build on their recent 2-0 victory against Dynamos, while Bulawayo Chiefs come into the match after a 2-1 win over Greenfuel.Other fixtures today include Dynamos vs. Hwange at Colliery Stadium, Manica Diamonds vs. TelOne at Sakubva Stadium, and CAPS United vs. Herentals College. Dynamos, having reunited with former player Winston Mhango, are eager for a win to move up from the bottom of the Castle Lager Premiership standings.